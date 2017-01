Police: Papa Johns employee stabbed at Tolleson warehouse Arizona News Police: Papa Johns employee stabbed at Tolleson warehouse An employee inside a Papa Johns Pizza warehouse was stabbed in the back Monday night near 86th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

- An employee inside a Papa Johns Pizza warehouse was stabbed on Monday night near 86th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to Tolleson Police, the male employee said he was jumped by an unknown person and stabbed in the back. He was transported to an area hospital and remains in serious condition.

The investigation continues and police say suspect information is unknown at this time.

