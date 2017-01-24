FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Car crashes into north Phoenix apartment

An elderly woman is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into her north Phoenix apartment overnight.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 05:02AM MST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 05:02AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - An elderly woman is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into her north Phoenix apartment overnight.

Phoenix police say the 72-year-old woman was asleep when the car crashed into her apartment near 28th Drive and Cactus early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories