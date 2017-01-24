Car crashes into north Phoenix apartment Arizona News Car crashes into north Phoenix apartment An elderly woman is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into her north Phoenix apartment overnight.

Phoenix police say the 72-year-old woman was asleep when the car crashed into her apartment near 28th Drive and Cactus early Tuesday morning.

Car crashes into an apartment that just missed hitting a 72-year-old woman sleeping at the time 28th Dr South of Cactus #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/F0aTfzkZDa — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) January 24, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.