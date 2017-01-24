Police arrest men in connection to the death of Valley firefighter

Police have arrested 26-year-old Brandon Draper and 42-year-old Timothy Piegari in connection to the death of Daisy Mountain firefighter, Luke Jones. Read more .

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Brandon Draper and 42-year-old Timothy Piegari were arrested in connection to the death of 37-year-old Luke Jones, who died after he was assaulted at Centerfolds Cabaret near Peoria and 21st Avenues on January 21.

Investigators say video shows Draper, a doorman at the cabaret, assaulting Jones by pushing him to the ground and striking him numerous times. Jones, who's arm was in a brace due to a pre-existing injury, was unable to defend himself during the attack.

Police also say Piegari, Draper's manager at the cabaret, was seen on video disconnecting the video surveillance equipment.

Draper has been charged with second-degree murder and Piegari faces one count each of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.