1 killed, another in critical condition following crash

- One person was killed and another taken to the hospital in critical condition after two cars collided near 19th Avenue and Union Hills.

Fatal crash involving 2 vehicles off 19th Ave and Union Hills. Other person in critical condition. Avoid area. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/aF92ld9Pv8 — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) January 24, 2017

Jamini Jones, who lives in the area, says this happens far too often.

"Look at it, look at it, look at where the front seat is supposed to be, I can't even tell if it's a two-door or four-door; that's how bad it is," he said. "The driver didn't think he would be in critical condition two hours after he left the house. The person who got in the grey car didn't think it was going to be his or her last day and yet it was."

Jones hopes people will be more alert while out driving around.

"I've lived in busy, busy places; D.C., the heart of Miami, the heart of it," he said. "Oh man, busy, but this is ridiculous. I come out here and I just feel like I'm being subject to something that's unreal and it's every month."

He also says the months change, but the deadly crashes remain the same.

"We're not being careful enough, we're not being considerate enough of other people's responsibilities, directions, right to the road," he said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by detectives.