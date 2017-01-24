Arizona DPS: Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase

- Authorities say a chase involving a stolen work truck from a Gilbert construction site has ended on a freeway about 90 miles north of Phoenix.



The truck reportedly was involved in a rollover crash around State Route 169, which closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Camp Verde on Tuesday afternoon.



Arizona Department of Public Safety officials didn't immediately release any information about the suspect driving the stolen truck.



Video from TV news helicopters showed the vehicle apparently missing a tire during the police chase that reached 100 mph at times. DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr says the driver led authorities on a chase from U.S. 60 to the Loop 101, then to Interstate 17 before the crash.



Mehr says multiple agencies including Gilbert police were involved in the pursuit.



All N Bound traffic on I-17 being forced off at SR 169. Fwy closed after suspect in pursuit crashed near Verde valley. #fox10news pic.twitter.com/YqzKuOwTV4 — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) January 24, 2017

Line of troopers on I-17 where a reported stolen construction truck rolled over. I-17 NB closed at SR 169 pic.twitter.com/YC3rRl53jU — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) January 24, 2017

UPDATE: Pic from @rdavisfox10 from where the pursuit came to an end. I-17 is closed at milepost 278. No word on condition of driver. pic.twitter.com/TERtoymCfI — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) January 24, 2017