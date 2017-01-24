STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Arizona DPS: Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase

Posted:Jan 24 2017 02:19PM MST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 03:14PM MST

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. - Authorities say a chase involving a stolen work truck from a Gilbert construction site has ended on a freeway about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

The truck reportedly was involved in a rollover crash around State Route 169, which closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Camp Verde on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials didn't immediately release any information about the suspect driving the stolen truck.

Video from TV news helicopters showed the vehicle apparently missing a tire during the police chase that reached 100 mph at times.  DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr says the driver led authorities on a chase from U.S. 60 to the Loop 101, then to Interstate 17 before the crash.

Mehr says multiple agencies including Gilbert police were involved in the pursuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


