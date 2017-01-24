5 pets saved from house fire in west Phoenix Arizona News 5 pets saved from house fire in west Phoenix Crews were called out to a house fire in west Phoenix and they ended up making a life-saving discovery.

- Crews were called out to a house fire in west Phoenix and they ended up making a life-saving discovery.

According to officials, firefighters from Glendale and Phoenix worked together to save the two-story home near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road from burning and rescued five dogs.

The home's owners weren't there at the time of the fire and crews were able to save a majority of the home and the owners' personal belongings.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.