Parents voice their concerns over Trump parody video

It was a video that landed a pair of Boulder Creek High School administrators in hot water. Both the principal and assistant principal were caught on camera, mocking President Donald Trump. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

The public was never supposed to see the video, but when they did, many parents didn't care for it and on Tuesday night, they got a chance to voice their displeasure in front of the school district.

Now both principals have been put on administrative leave, but some parents want them fired.

Parents, community members and district staff were sounding off at the Deer Valley Unified School District board meeting. Many supported the petition to terminate BCHS Principal Lauren Sheahan and Assistant Principal Jay Kopas.

Dawn Rundle spoke in favor of the team's termination. Her daughter is a junior at BCHS.

"I'm not sure I have confidence if they stay on board.. how that would affect our school in general.. there would be no more respect.. people not respect them or honor them and they would not be good leader."

Rebecca Nivicki has three children attending BCHS and said, "Our students aren't idiots. Our parents aren't morons. They deserve better."

Christy Castillo also spoke in favor of the petition. Her family moved from Texas, choosing Anthem for its stellar educational reputation. Her son is a freshman at BCHS.

"We were told that this is one of the better districts and town, hence why we moved here. For this to be the type of exposure that we're seeing.. his first year in high school.. I don't think that's going to be the best leader for him to have at his school."

On the other side of the aisle, those in support of Sheahan and Kopas keeping their jobs . Boulder Creek High School teachers Liz and Peter Erickson have been at the school for many years. They say the video has been blown out of proportion.

"Students haven't even seen it. Most of the students don't even know what we are talking about. The students that have, it's their parents that are making them feel uncomfortable about it," she said.

Peter added, "We understand what kind of people both Miss Sheahan and Mr. Kopas are. They're always about what is good for students and what is good for making the school a better place. So it really was just an innocent kind of parody, like a "Saturday Night Live" skit to get our attention and to start the meeting out on a light note."

There were differing opinions at the meeting, but things were calm inside the room. We were told by a spokesperson for the district that the principal and assistant principal have received death threats -- both personally and digitally. Sheahan and Kopas are on administrative leave until a decision is made about their employment.