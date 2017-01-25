Hikers brave the cold temps at Camelback Mountain

- When the thermometer barely hits 40 degrees by sunrise, there's no need to worry about a heat warning.

Warm layers, gloves and hats kept hikers happy as they journeyed up the trails on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix this morning.

39 degrees at Echo Canyon trailhead of Camelback Mtn at 8am. We're asking hikers if they prefer today's cold temp. or the heat of AZ summer. pic.twitter.com/jllYZl3sEB — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) January 25, 2017

"Yeah, it's actually a little bit warmer in Baltimore than it is here," one hiker said.

Hiking the mountain is a year-round activity, especially for locals who said they take advantage of cooler weather when they can.

"I like it better because I tolerate the cooler weather better than the hot," one hiker said. "It's quite unbearable sometimes when you go up and it's over 100 degrees."

While most of the hikers we spoke to are really enjoying the colder temperatures, others... not so much.

"It was really hard to get out of my bed, but we're here to do it so," one hiker said.

Love it or hate it, either way the mountain is beautiful and this time of the year there's plenty of parking.