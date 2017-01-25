STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Man allegedly attacks, robs 88-year-old man who gave him $10

A Prescott man was arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed at 88-year-old man who gave him $10.
Posted:Jan 25 2017 12:25PM MST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 12:29PM MST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Prescott man was arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed at 88-year-old man who gave him $10.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Taylor Williams approached the elderly man outside of a Circle K and asked him for money.

When the victim offered him $10, Williams asked for more money, but when the elderly man refused, Williams attacked him from behind, put him in a choke hold and took his wallet, which contained $600.

Williams was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and faces robbery and probation violation charges.


