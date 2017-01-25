Man allegedly attacks, robs 88-year-old man who gave him $10

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Prescott man was arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed at 88-year-old man who gave him $10.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Taylor Williams approached the elderly man outside of a Circle K and asked him for money.
When the victim offered him $10, Williams asked for more money, but when the elderly man refused, Williams attacked him from behind, put him in a choke hold and took his wallet, which contained $600.
Williams was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and faces robbery and probation violation charges.