Man allegedly attacks, robs 88-year-old man who gave him $10

Arizona News

Man allegedly attacks, robs 88-year-old man who gave him $10

A Prescott man was arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed at 88-year-old man who gave him $10.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Taylor Williams approached the elderly man outside of a Circle K and asked him for money.

When the victim offered him $10, Williams asked for more money, but when the elderly man refused, Williams attacked him from behind, put him in a choke hold and took his wallet, which contained $600.

Williams was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and faces robbery and probation violation charges.