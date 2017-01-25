STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Long road to recovery: Fundraisers for wrong-way crash survivors

Friends of two valley men seriously injured in a wrong way crash on the I-10 last month are holding fundraisers to help. Fox 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Posted:Jan 25 2017 03:11PM MST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 06:43PM MST

It was a deadly wrong-way crash along Interstate 10 at Loop 202 back in December. Two people were killed, while two others were injured. For the first time, we're hearing from a friend of the survivors and how their friends are pitching in to help.

Fundraiser for Magic Pest Control crash victims
Brandon Gauna & Kyle Ruiz
www.gofundme.com/MagicPestControlFamilies-com

Pancake breakfast for Brandon Gauna & Kyle Ruiz
Jan. 29, 8am - 11am
New Mexican Grill
3107 S. Lindsay Rd., Suite 101
Gilbert, AZ 85295
www.facebook.com/events/565786100298690


