Arizona Geological Survey finds new fissure in Pinal County

Screen grab from the Arizona Geological Survey's drone video
Screen grab from the Arizona Geological Survey's drone video

Posted:Jan 25 2017 04:00PM MST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 04:00PM MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Geological Survey has discovered a new crack in Pinal County.

The Geological Survey announced Monday that they found the fissure, which they explored with drone video . The fissure is about 25 miles south of Arizona City.

The fissure is believed to have formed between March 2013 and December 2014. It is more than half a mile longer than other fissures in the area.

Fissures are fairly common in central Arizona. There are clusters of fissures around Eloy and in Cochise, La Paz, Maricopa, Pima and Pinal Counties.


