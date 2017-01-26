FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

3 suspects on the loose after man found shot in north Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 06:28AM MST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 06:30AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man is dead after he was found shot in the street in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the victim was found in the street near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road when officers responded to a burglary call in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for three suspects who were seen leaving the neighborhood in a red Mitsubishi vehicle.

No description of the suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


