3 suspects on the loose after man found shot in north Phoenix

Police say a man is dead after he was found shot in the street in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the victim was found in the street near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road when officers responded to a burglary call in the neighborhood early Thursday morning.

.@phoenixpolice need help finding who shot & killed a man in his 20s. 3 people left 34th Ave/Surrey area in older red Mitsubishi car. pic.twitter.com/bKmyk6xAXW — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) January 26, 2017

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for three suspects who were seen leaving the neighborhood in a red Mitsubishi vehicle.

CRIME ALERT: #Phoenix PD searching for 3 ppl who took off in reddish Mitsubishi after a man was shot/killed on Surrey ave #Fox10Phoenix — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) January 26, 2017

No description of the suspects has been released.

