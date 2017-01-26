STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Gilbert students create app to help with college applications

A group of middle school students developed the "Future Folder" app that's supposed to help students keep track of their schoolwork and what they need to do to get into colleges. Fox 10's Anita Roman reports.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 11:29AM MST

Updated:Jan 26 2017 08:02PM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Five eighth grade students from Greenfield Junior High School in Gilbert have developed an app called "Future Folder."

"There were 1,800 middle school apps submitted for the Version Innovative Learning App challenge and 'Future Folder' at Greenfield Junior High was number one out of that 1,800," said Brandi McMahan, a STEM teacher.

It's an app that allows the student to keep all of his or hers important schoolwork all together, as well as a checklist similar to a college "to-do list."

The students and school have an opportunity to win a $15,000 app to work with MIT to create their app.

