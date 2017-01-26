Gilbert students create app to help with college applications Arizona News Gilbert students create app to help with college applications Five eighth grade students from Greenfield Junior High School in Gilbert have developed an app called "Future Folder."

- Five eighth grade students from Greenfield Junior High School in Gilbert have developed an app called "Future Folder."

"There were 1,800 middle school apps submitted for the Version Innovative Learning App challenge and 'Future Folder' at Greenfield Junior High was number one out of that 1,800," said Brandi McMahan, a STEM teacher.

It's an app that allows the student to keep all of his or hers important schoolwork all together, as well as a checklist similar to a college "to-do list."

The students and school have an opportunity to win a $15,000 app to work with MIT to create their app.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.