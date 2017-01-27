RECIPE: Chocolate Mug Cake

- Chocolate Mug Cake

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons dutch processed cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients and stir together until smooth. Split between two small mugs or pour into one large mug. Microwave for 60-90 seconds. Use less time for more gooey, or more time for fully cooked. It will be very hot, so let it cool a little before eating. Top with whipped cream and serve!

Chocolate Cake

1 c sugar

1 c flour

¼ c cocoa powder, dutch or black

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

½ cup milk, room temp

¼ cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup boiling water

Line a 6-inch cake pan with parchment paper and spray with oil.

Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in kitchen aid bowl. With the paddle attachment, mix on low until well combined.

Combine egg, milk, oil, and vanilla. Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture and mix on medium-high for two minutes. Scrape the bowl and mix another 30 seconds. Add boiling water and mix on low until combined.

Fill the prepared cake pan half way up with the cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool 10-15 minutes. Run a knife around the outside edge of the cake and flip out onto a sheet pan. Let cool completely.



White Chocolate Pomegranate Mousse



1 ¼ cup heavy cream

5 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

3 egg whites

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup pomegranate juice

1 packet (2 ½ teaspoons) of gelatin

Pomegranate arils or seeds

The day before you plan to serve the dessert, in a small saucepan, heat the cream over medium heat just until it boils. Take the pan off the heat and add the chocolate. Let sit for two to three minutes and then whisk until melted and smooth. Strain into another bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, place the pomegranate juice in a stainless steel bowl and sprinkle the gelatin over the top. Let sit for about 10 minutes. Place bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir just until melted. Set aside.



In a clean dry bowl, whip the egg whites until they are foamy. Add the sugar and continue whipping until glossy and stiff. Set aside.



Place the chocolate mixture into a mixer bowl fitted with a whisk attachment and whip it to soft peaks. While whipping, stream in the gelatin mixture and whip until incorporated. Fold in the egg whites, and then fold in the pomegranate arils. Portion immediately.

Whipped Chocolate Ganache



8 oz good quality chocolate

8 oz cream

Rum soaked figs



The day before you plan to serve the dessert, in a small saucepan, heat the cream over medium heat just until it boils. Take the pan off the heat and add the chocolate. Let sit for two to three minutes and then whisk until melted and smooth. Strain into another bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.



The next day, place the ganache into a mixing bowl and beat with a paddle for 30-60 seconds, or just until firm.



Strain ¼ to 1/3 cup of figs out of the rum and using a rubber spatula, fold into the ganache.



Rum Soaked Figs



8 oz black mission figs

Rum



A few days before you plan to serve the dessert, finely chop the figs and place in a container. Pour enough rum over the figs just to cover. Let sit at room temperature until ready to use.