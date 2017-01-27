Border Patrol agent assaulted by undocumented immigrant

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent avoided getting stabbed by an undocumented immigrant thanks to his radio.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents from the Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations responded Tuesday to a report of about 10 migrants walking in the desert southwest of Tucson.

An agent contacted one of the migrants who was attempting to flee and the person pulled out a knife, attempting to stab the agent. The migrant instead stabbed the agent's handheld radio, which was attached to his body armor.

Border Patrol agents were able to subdue the migrant and the man was detained. His name was not released.