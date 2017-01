Fire at AME Church in downtown Phoenix Arizona News Fire at AME Church in downtown Phoenix A fire broke out at the Tanner Chapel AME Church in downtown Phoenix on Friday night.

Fire crews arrived at about 9pm and found smoke pouring out of the church. A fire was burning in the foyer and additional crews arrived to put out the flames quickly.

Crews used ladders to reach the roof and check the ceilings for any possible damage. They used large fans to clear out smoke that was trapped in the building.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.