Suspects caught on camera stealing video equipment from valley business

- Police want to find two suspects accused of stealing several items, including video equipment, from a valley business. A reward is offered for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness say two men broke through the front door of AZ Locators near 35th Avenue and Cactus. He says the suspects stole several items, including video equipment and several rolls of video cable.

Both suspects are men between the ages of 25 to 35 years old. The first suspect is described as a white man, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, weighing 170 to 190 pounds, with a baseball camp, a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, five feet eight to five feet ten inches tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with a shaved head, mustache and a hoodie and jeans.

The suspects took off from the scene in a four-door passenger car. Anyone with information about the crime is asked ot call 480-WITNESS. There is a cash reward of up to $1000 involved and you can remain anonymous.