Pancakes for a cause: Community holds breakfast for Queen Creek family Arizona News Pancakes for a cause: Community holds breakfast for Queen Creek family Just three days after friends say a horrific house fire took the lives of a mother and son, the Queen Creek community has come out in full force to support the family.

- Just three days after friends say a horrific house fire took the lives of a mother and son, the Queen Creek community has come out in full force to support the family.

"Really, it's no surprise to see the forces that they've come out with because that's how much the family has touched all of us," said Meredith Evans, the event organizer.

A pancake breakfast and walk was held earlier today at Queen Creek High School.

"I don't think there's a greater message than supporting one another and in the world we live in today, I think we need more of this," said Cassandra Benavides, a volunteer.

Organizers say they wanted to give back to a family that gave so much. They plan to use the money raised for funeral expense and contributing to autism research.

"To show our love, it's almost cathartic to show our love to them, and be able to give back to them in some way," said Benavides.

Family members say they'll never forget the ones they lost that day.

"The memory that I will have is how she gave her life for her own children and how much she valued her own children," said Chad Hale, a family member.