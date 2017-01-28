Protestors rally, then cheer as federal court halts Trump's immigration ban Arizona News Protestors rally, then cheer as federal court halts Trumps immigration ban Cheers came from a crowd in New York City tonight after a federal judge barred the U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas.

It's a swift response to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The judge’s ruling basically reverses part of the executive order nationwide.

Before the judge's ruling tonight...protests sprang up at airports across the country.

Word spread on social media and throngs of people against the Trump order showed up by the thousands at airports -- stretching from New York to San Francisco.

And that includes here at Sky Harbor.

Fox 10’s Marcy Jones was there tonight as people began to gather in protest.