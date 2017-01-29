One killed, three people hurt in apartment shooting

- One person was killed and three people injured in a shooting at an apartment complex near 31st Avenue & Dunlap.

Police responded to the Village Apartments near Metrocenter at about 5:30am. Officers say an argument broke out inside an apartment when the shooting began.

Phoenix Police say a man in his twenties was shot and rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Two women in their twenties also suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, and both are expected to survive. A fourth victim, a 17-year-old young woman, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, but she is expected to survive.

Neighbors say they could hear a hail of gunfire, and one neighbor says the people in the apartment had only moved in recently.

Officers are now searching for shooting suspects. Phoenix Police describe the suspects as two Hispanic men who were driving a four-door sedan with damage on the driver's side. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.