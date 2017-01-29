Senator McCain releases statement against Trump immigration ban

- It's clear many are outraged by President Trump's executive immigration orders banning seven countries where citizen's are not allowed to enter, and a refugee ban of 120 days.

At airports across the nation, multiple people trying to enter the U.S., were denied entry and detained for several hours.

Protests erupted across the nation on Saturday, and continue to grow on Sunday.

However, not all Republicans are on board with President Trump's decision.

U.S. Senators John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released a statement expressing their concerns for a rash decision that came without any consultation of other departments.

Ultimately, a huge fear is sending the message that, "America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security."

“Such a hasty process risks harmful results. We should not stop green-card holders from returning to the country they call home. We should not stop those who have served as interpreters for our military and diplomats from seeking refuge in the country they risked their lives to help. And we should not turn our backs on those refugees who have been shown through extensive vetting to pose no demonstrable threat to our nation, and who have suffered unspeakable horrors, most of them women and children."