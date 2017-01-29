WM Open preps for massive crowds, zero waste Arizona News WM Open preps for massive crowds, zero waste The Waste Management Phoenix Open is back, and it's better than ever before.

"Sixteen is our iconic hole. It's world famous. We have over 278 sky boxes on that hole alone. We've added 10 new ones this year. We've added 500 bleacher seats to 16 alone," said Andy Markham, tournament chair.

While crews have been preparing for huge crowds this year, they are also making it the greenest show on the grass with the largest zero waste event in the world by utilizing 4,000 recycle and compost bins throughout tournament grounds.

"It's hard to believe that there are 600,000 people who come in here and drink and it all gets recycled,"

Admission is free on Monday and Tuesday, and veterans get in free all week.

"It's the world's biggest playground,"

At night, the Bird's Nest is back for music festivities.

Toby Keith is already sold out, but there are plenty of more bands and artists to enjoy.

"Jack Owen, Chase Rice on Wednesday, that's close to being sold out. And Friday we're changing tunes a little bit with Flo Rida, and follow him up with EDM ando Kaskade and Saturday, go back to some of my college roots that I love, Blink-192 and Steve Aoki,"

Waste Management Open runs Monday through Super Bowl Sunday.