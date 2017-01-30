Peoria teen accused of making threats on social media

- A Peoria High School freshman has been arrested and accused of making threats on social media, according to Peoria Police.

According to a statement released Monday afternoon, the freshman, identified as a 14-year-old female, has been booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center. The suspect's exact identity was not released by Peoria Police.

The threats, according to the statement, were reported to Peoria Police Sunday afternoon.

In the statement, police said the threats were deemed to be credible, due to the number of different statements made regarding the action. Police also applauded several students who contacted the police department regarding the threats.

The Peoria School District, according to police, was notified of the incident and arrest.

Police said the suspect was booked on multiple charges, including:

Threats

Unlawful use of electronic communication device to threaten

Interfering with an educational institution by making a threat to injure others

According to police, additional charges may be added or amended.