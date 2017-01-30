Bounty Hunter who raided former Phoenix Police Chief's home speaks out Arizona News Bounty Hunter who raided former Phoenix Police Chief's home speaks out The Bounty Hunter who mistakenly raided the home belonging to a former Phoenix Police chief is speaking out exclusively to FOX 10. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

- The Bounty Hunter who mistakenly raided the home belonging to a former Phoenix Police chief almost two years ago is speaking out exclusively to FOX 10.

Under a plea deal, Brent Farley pleaded guilty to an attempted bail bond agent violation, and received a two-year probation. Now 44, Farley said he took a plea deal because the alternative, which involves a jury trial, was too risky and not worth it.

"I'm not in jail, I'm not in prison," said Farley. "I'll do my two years probation, exactly what they ask of me, but I'm not doing 20 years for knocking on a door."

Farley was arrested on August 4, 2015, after his Fugitive Recovery team and several other bounty hunters mistakenly surrounded the home of Joe Yahner, who was the Phoenix Police Chief at the time.

A camera was able to record the moments that eventually led to Farley's arrest. Farley, his team, and other bounty hunters were looking for a man who was wanted in Oklahoma. The people involved, however, were given the wrong address, which led them to Yahner's home.

Farley said he has lost faith in the justice system, after more than 500 days of coming to the courthouse.

"From the second they put those handcuffs on me, I was going to trial," said Farley. "They got me. THat building is not a building of justice, I promise you that."

Farley went on to say that it was politics that sealed his fate, and that he got wrapped up in "the political game of my life."