Trump's refugee ban polarizes opinions

Donald Trump's action to suspect the U.S. Refugee Program for 120 days, and temporarily blocking travel to the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yeman has polarized opinions.

The action has sparked protests in many major cities, and many people from all walks of life also have very passionate views for and against the order.

"As someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banning people from coming into this country...we're really going against the principles of what our country is about," said former Phoenix Suns General Manager Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated at the American University of Beirut. "Creating fear; it's the wrong way to go about it."

Meanwhile, universities across the country are warning its students and staff members to not leave the country.

The President of the University of Arizona, Ann Weaver Hart, issued a message to the U of A community on the internet. In the statement, Hart said the university is recommending that international students and scholars at U of A "postpone any planned international travel, until the matter is resolved".

Trump's order, however, is also drawing support. Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) released a statement in support of the action. The statement reads, in part: