Legislative proposal would lengthen recess time

A proposed bill would lengthen recess time for 1st through 5th graders.

- It's probably something many schoolchildren can agree on: recess is the best time of the day. If a new legislative proposal is approved, however, students in first through fifth grades in Arizona could get 50 minutes of recess time, per day.

It can be seen as a collision of competing ideas, since some want more classroom time, as a way to allow schoolchildren to do better academically. Others say the country is facing an obesity epidemic, and kids who have recess do better in the classroom, and are able to learn more effectively.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, who is a Special Education teacher, who said recesses are simply too short.

The bill was unanimously passed by a House Committee, and will now go to the full State House for further considerations.