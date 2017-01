Police investigate fatal baby stabbing Arizona News Police investigate fatal baby stabbing A five-month-old is dead, following a stabbing incident in Buckeye Monday afternoon. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- A five-month-old is dead, following a stabbing incident in Buckeye Monday afternoon.

According to police, the infant died from stab injuries, and the mother is in custody. The incident took place at

Officials said they are a little baffled as to what happened, noting that they have never had any sort of domestic calls at the home.