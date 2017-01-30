5 things you need to know about the Waste Management Phoenix Open

1. This is the second incarnation of the event

The first Phoenix Open actually took place in 1932. A lack of local support, however, meant the tournament ended by 1935. The current incarnation of the Phoenix Open began in 1939.

(Source: The Phoenix Open)

2. The first place check in 1939 was only $700

The first place check in 1939 was won by Byron Nelson, and was part of a $3,000 purse.

According to an inflation calculator provided by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, that first place check is worth about $12,086 today, and the purse back in 1939 is now worth about $51,800.

The purse for 2017's open, according to officials, is $6.7 million, with a winner's share of $1,206,000.

(Source: The Phoenix Open)

3. Attendance has grown, by leaps and bounds

Official statistics show in 1986, the last year the game was placed at the Phoenix Country Club, the Phoenix Open attracted 186,000 people.

In 2016, 618,365 people attended the Phoenix Open, or just over 3 times the number of people who attended back in 1986.

(Source: The Phoenix Open)

4. The event has been impacted by cold weather many times recently

According to weather records provided by officials with the Phoenix Open, tee times were delayed from Thursday through Sunday for the 2011 open, due to either frozen turf or light frost.

In 2012, the start of play was delayed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday due to morning frost.

In 2013, the start of the opening round on Thursday was delayed by an hour, due to morning frost.

(Source: The Phoenix Open)

5. The Birds Nest is 45 years old this year

Officials say the Birds Nest made its first appearance in 1972, on the patio of the Phoenix Country Club.