School Superintendent returns from life-changing trip Arizona News School Superintendent returns from life-changing trip The School Superintendent for Tolleson Elementary School District recently returned from a trip that could best be described as "life changing", in more ways than one. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- The School Superintendent for Tolleson Elementary School District recently returned from a trip that could best be described as "life changing".

Dr. Lupita Hightower was one of 52 volunteers from across the country to travel to the Dominican republic, where they helped build a school for 200 children in the Rio Grande community.

"The community was just so gracious and grateful," said Hightower. "They were just wonderful and full of love."

Hightower said the school was built for students from pre-school to the 8th grade. The building is two levels, which meant volunteers had to carry 3,000 bricks - each weighing 28 lbs - to the second story.

"The most difficult part was moving the bricks from downstairs to upstairs," said Hightower. She went on to say the school, which is nearly completed, will make it much easier for students to attend classes.

"A lot of the kids have to walk two, two-and-a-half hours to a school," said Hightower. "They will have their school right here in the community."

Since returning stateside, Hightower has been sharing her experiences with some Tolleson students.