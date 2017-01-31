Police: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix parking lot

- Police say a woman is dead after she was found in a Phoenix parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix police say the 35-year-old woman died at the scene near 25th Street and Greenway Parkway after she was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses tell police they heard gunshots near the scene just before 6 a.m.

Update: woman died at scene in parking lot, police say two young kids were in the car just feet away from mom when shooting happened — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) January 31, 2017

Police find woman with gunshot wounds at apt complex near Greenway Pkwy & 25th St. Shots rang out at 6a.m. No suspect info yet #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/z22QJSK0Wn — Courtney Griffin (@CourtneyGFox10) January 31, 2017

Two young children were just feet away inside a car during the shooting, however, both of them are OK.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.