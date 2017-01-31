FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police: Woman shot, killed in Phoenix parking lot

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 31 2017 07:12AM MST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 07:12AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a woman is dead after she was found in a Phoenix parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Phoenix police say the 35-year-old woman died at the scene near 25th Street and Greenway Parkway after she was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses tell police they heard gunshots near the scene just before 6 a.m.

Two young children were just feet away inside a car during the shooting, however, both of them are OK.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.


