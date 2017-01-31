Sweat lodge organizer's rights restored, conviction stands

- A self-help author who did prison time for negligent homicide had his rights restored in Yavapai County on Tuesday.

James Arthur Ray served 20 months in prison after Kirby Brown, James Shore and Liz Neuman were killed during his sweat lodge endurance test near Sedona back in 2009.

He was released from prison in 2013, but his rights to vote and hold public office were not restored until January 31st. Ray asked the judge to set aside his convictions. Families of the victims asked the judge to deny that request and in court, Ray spoke to the families.

"Our concern is really that the language of this motion will be used so that he can publicly declare himself as being innocent, which isn't the truth," said the prosecutor.

"To say I'm sorry or to apologize seems to fall very short... there's no words that I can use to express the grief that you've experienced of the loss of your families and your loved ones," said Ray.

The judge decided to leave Ray's convictions in place.