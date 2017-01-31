Homeless man now has a place to call his own Arizona News Homeless man now has a place to call his own From homeless to homeowner: a 46-year-old man who lived on the streets is now a homeowner in Glendale.

For years - 30 years, to be exact - Marcos Torres did not have a place to call home.

He spent those times, living on the streets.

"I was homeless in San Diego. That was the last stop I had," said Torres. "I was all over different cities, homeless."

That's in the past for Torres now, as the 46-year-old got the keys to his brand new house.

To be precise, Torres owns the two bedroom home he is living in. So, how did Torres go from being homeless to moving into a place he owns? It took a lot of hard work over the course of three years, and a little help from a program called "Trellis".

"One of my pastors brought the Trellis Program to our church on a Sunday night, and they explained the whole program," said Torres, who said he called the program the next day.

Torres then found a job, and established credit. Trellis then connected Torres to a Federal program that eventually helped Torres get the home. Torres said he is looking forward to move all of his stuff into his new home, and that the house is much bigger than the last room he was renting.

"I'm just glad to be here," said Torres. "I'm glad to be off the streets."