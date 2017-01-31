Arizona sends out 580,000 incorrect tax forms

PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona sent incorrect statements of refunds received last year to about 580,000 taxpayers, a mistake that could cause them to file inaccurate tax returns this year.

The 1099-G forms for 2016 are supposed to show refunds taxpayers received after filing their 2015 tax return. Instead, the Department of Revenue sent out forms showing the 2014 refund amount.

They sent the correct information to the Internal Revenue Service.

Taxpayers use the forms to fill out their state and federal tax returns. Using the incorrect information could cause a taxpayer's return to be flagged by the IRS.

Department of Revenue spokesman Ed Greenberg said Tuesday the state is working to send corrected forms and is trying to determine how the error occurred.

For updates and more information, taxpayers can go to: www.azdor.gov or email the department at: 1099G@azdor.gov.