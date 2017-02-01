STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Ex-husband arrested in murder of woman in Phoenix parking lot

Police have arrested an ex-husband in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was loading her kids into a car in a Phoenix parking lot.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 01 2017 08:19AM MST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 08:50AM MST

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Josiah English III was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife, 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit.

Investigators say Gutierrez-Calzoncit was loading her two children into a car in a parking lot near 35th Street and Greenway when she was shot and killed on the morning of January 31.

The two children were not injured during the shooting.

English was located later that day and was arrested. He has been booked into jail and faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

 


