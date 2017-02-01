Ex-husband arrested in murder of woman in Phoenix parking lot [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Josiah English III, 40, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife while she was loading her two children in a car. Read more. Arizona News Ex-husband arrested in murder of woman in Phoenix parking lot Police have arrested an ex-husband in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was loading her kids into a car in a Phoenix parking lot.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Josiah English III was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife, 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit.

Investigators say Gutierrez-Calzoncit was loading her two children into a car in a parking lot near 35th Street and Greenway when she was shot and killed on the morning of January 31.

The two children were not injured during the shooting.

English was located later that day and was arrested. He has been booked into jail and faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.