Mesa firefighters rip apart jet for disaster training Arizona News Mesa firefighters rip apart jet for disaster training The scenario today is dismal as fire crews imagine passengers trapped inside this crashed gulf stream jet.

But a big problem is that this aircraft is unfamiliar and now the work begins to try to get inside and fast.

"This is low frequency, high-danger situation that could occur to us at anytime," Rich Kochanski said.

Which is why Mesa Battalion Chief Rich Kochanski says today's training is about getting ready for anything, and testing what works and what doesn't because the goal is to make a real-life response more efficient.

"Time is extremely important to us firefighters," Rochanski said. "We're not able to save a life it we can't work quickly and access the patients."

When it was fully operational, the plane was worth $160 million, but an Avondale business owner wanted to donate it to the Mesa Fire Department for just this purpose, and now, he gets a front-row seat to see its destruction.

Arthur Niewiadowski owns a local mixed martial arts training gym, as well as an aviation company. He originally bought this jet for its parts and what's left over is used for this.

The importance, he says, cannot be underestimated.

"It took them almost 30 minutes to get into the plane from the other side," he said. "Can you imagine if someone was in there and it was a life or death situation?"

A situation that, if real, may not have turned out well, but in the future, there's hope of a different outcome with firefighters ready for any unexpected moment.