Deadly crash shuts down road into Maricopa Arizona News Deadly crash shuts down road into Maricopa It's a scene that residents are all too familiar with. Traffic backed up for miles after a crash closes a main road into Maricopa.

"It was pretty bad, but it's not uncommon around this area," one resident said.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of State Route 347 between Riggs and Casa Blanca Roads, while investigators worked to piece together the deadly accident, which created big delays for drivers heading into Maricopa.

"I don't know, I'll probably just head back to Phoenix," one driver said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two cars were involved in the original crash. One person got out of their car to check the damage and that's when they were hit by the third vehicle.

"There were a lot of cars, I saw one in the middle of the road, three on the side over there," one driver said.

Some drivers were simply forced to pull off to the side of the road and wait it out.

The roadway was reopened just before 11 a.m.