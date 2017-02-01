Celebrities hit the links at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Arizona News Celebrities hit the links at the Waste Management Phoenix Open The stars are getting sporty at TPC in Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

- The stars are getting sporty at TPC in Scottsdale.

There's hall of famer Jerry Rice, pro golfer Phil Mickelson and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, who has a big goal after what he calls a disappointing performance last year.

"Making it to 16 and having a good shot," he said. "Last time I played, I got booed four times on 16... I made a bogie."

But he's been practicing since then, just like Mark Wahlberg was this morning. He got a few early swings in and told us his last memory of the Valley was filming Transformers in our beautiful desert summers.

"It was a little warmer when I was here in June," he said. "It was 123? We were shooting in a junkyard and it got to like 140? It'll warm up nicely today."

It eventually made it into the 70s, but not fast enough for Cardinal Patrick Peterson.

"This is definitely too cold for my hands to get a feel for the club, but it'll warm up very soon," he said.

"Are you a little jealous that I'm wearing UGG's right now?" I asked.

"Not at all," he replied.

He secretly was... and speaking of secrets, one last question for the Arizona Cardinals cornerback.

"Any last comment about Larry Fitz?" I asked.

"Um, hopefully I'll cross my fingers that he'll be back," he said.

No intel, but still another successful Pro-Am, nonetheless.