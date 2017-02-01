Delaware union lawyer says inmates have 5 hostages

Phoenix City Council to vote on Sanctuary City petition within 15 days

Posted:Feb 01 2017 03:20PM MST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 03:28PM MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A petition has been submitted to the Phoenix City Council, with an aim to designate the city as a Sanctuary City.

According to FOX 10's Matt Rodewald, the Sanctuary City action must be voted on within 15 days.

One City Council member has already expressed his opposition to the petition. Councilmember Sal DiCiccio, who represents District 6, expressed his opposition on his Twitter page.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on-air, online, and on social media for further updates.


