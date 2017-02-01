Phoenix City Council to vote on Sanctuary City petition within 15 days

- A petition has been submitted to the Phoenix City Council, with an aim to designate the city as a Sanctuary City.

According to FOX 10's Matt Rodewald, the Sanctuary City action must be voted on within 15 days.

BREAKING Petition submitted at Phoenix City Council to designate it a #SanctuaryCity action must be voted on within 15 days. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/Jyy5NdX0Jj — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) February 1, 2017

One City Council member has already expressed his opposition to the petition. Councilmember Sal DiCiccio, who represents District 6, expressed his opposition on his Twitter page.

BREAKING. PHX to vote on sanctuary city in 2 weeks. I firmly oppose PHX becoming sanctuary city — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) February 1, 2017

UPDATE: City Attorney says we must vote on Sanctuary City petition within 15 days. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) February 1, 2017

