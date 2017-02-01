Arrests made in deadly 2014 armored car heist Arizona News Arrests made in deadly 2014 armored car heist Police have arrested five suspects, in connection with a deadly attempted armored car heist in 2014. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

The suspects are facing some serious charges, with four of them - Alfredo Joe, Roosevelt Johnson, Alonzo Ferguson, and Aaron Williams, facing alleged First Degree Murder charges.

Tayron Williams, who police said is a person involved, is facing an alleged Armed Robbery charge.

All of the suspects reportedly have rather extensive criminal record, and for many of them, the robbery incident was not their first robbery as well.

The incident took place outside of a Wells Fargo near 7th Street on a morning in 2014. Two guards were filling an ATM at the bank when two armed men allegedly tried to rob him. One of the guards reportedly pulled a gun, and shot at the suspects, killing 34-year-old Lonnie Smith.