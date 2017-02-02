Former Arizona senators speak on current state of politics Arizona News Former Arizona senators speak on current state of politics What's going on in the nation's capital? Former Arizona three-term U.S. Senator and republican, Jon Kyl, says it's like a family feud.

"The key is good leadership," he said. "What we have seen is breakdown in leadership. One side shoots, the other side responds, finally we're to the point nobody can remember how it started, but everybody is mad at everybody else and that is what we are at right now."

Before Mr. Kyl, a democrat served for three terms in the U.S. Senate representing Arizona: Dennis DeConcini. His sign is still on a building near Roosevelt and Third Avenue in Phoenix. Mr. DeConcini says Congress works best when lawmakers can do a little horse trading, as long as everything is done above board.

"One of the things that I believe helps force members of Congress to work together is through the appropriations process," he said.

Money for pet projects, earmarks, are now out of fashion, but Mr. DeConcini says it got things done.

"Well, there's a courthouse in Phoenix, the Sandra Day O'Connor Courthouse, and another one in Tucson," he said. "I think whether you're in the minority or the majority it works."

Jon Kyl says both republicans and democrats need to chill out.

"Legislating takes a lot of time to reach compromise," he said. "Don't expect it overnight, and to the left, get over it, stop being so angry. Trump won, everyone was surprised, but now it is time to sit down and govern.