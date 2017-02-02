Barro's Pizza awards major scholarship to Valley mother

- The owner of a Valley pizza joint is helping a student pay her way to a college degree.

Contestants entered a contest via text, Facebook or online and Sara Magdaleno, a mother of eight, was chosen randomly out of more than 10,000 other contestants.

"I owe money to ASU from graduating in August for my criminology and criminal justice degree, so I just thought I would enter it to see what happened," she said.

What happened is that Sara, a City of Phoenix park ranger, received a $10,000 check today from Barro's Pizza in Gilbert. It's money that she says will pay for her four degrees.

"I have an associate's in AR general studies, associated in science and police, associates in admin of justice and a bachelor's of criminology and criminal justice with minor in justice studies," she said. "All of it is going towards my loans, student aid."

You can look for your opportunity to win a similar scholarship coming up in September of 2017.

"The kids we employ here, we've hit a bunch of high school kids, we've got a bunch of college students, we see how hard they're going to school, they're working part time, they're putting it all together, so it's a way to kick start, give a little back," said Bruce Barro, owner of Barro's Pizza.