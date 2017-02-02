ASU grads say thanks on 'National Crepe Day' Arizona News ASU grads say thanks on 'National Crepe Day' In 2014, three brothers, all former Sun Devils, started a business on ASU's Tempe campus, and now they are saying thanks. FOX 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

- In 2014, three brothers, all former Sun Devils, started a business on ASU's Tempe campus.

They came from humble beginnings selling crepes from a cart, but three years later, look where they are today.

They named it the Crepe Club and they have three locations across the Valley, including this one on the campus where it all began. The response has been huge, something one of the brothers, Fares Tarabichi, says he expected from the beginning.

"I was sitting at the cart with my brother and we had a line almost as big as this," he said. "One day one... and we just looked at each other and were like, 'I don't know if we know what we got ourselves into.'"

They got into a ton of success, so today, they handed out free crepes to students, which is their way of giving back to a school that gave them their start.

"I have so much ASU pride, and our bond with ASU goes stronger and I just couldn't be happier," Tarabichi said.

The other Crepe Club locations are at the Biltmore Fashion Park and San Tan Mall gave away free crepes today, too. The exciting thing is another location is coming soon to Fashion Square.