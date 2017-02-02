Suspect arrested in disappearance of Casa Grande man

- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a Casa Grande man.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old William Randolph was arrested in connection to the disappearance of 25-year-old Cody Virgin. Virgin was last heard from on January 30 and that same day, Virgin's car was found abandoned in the desert south of Eloy.

Randolph was arrested on February 1 and sheriff's deputies say Virgin's disappearance may be linked to a missing truck, which is described as a 2110 Dodge Ram with faded black paint, a white tool box and an Arizona license plate BCR8392.

Investigators believe this truck will provide clues as to what happened to Virgin.

If you have any information, please call the sheriff's office at 520-866-5111.