Scottsdale Police searching for bank robbery suspect

- Scottsdale Police is asking for the public's help, as they look for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

The incident, according to police, took place at Amtrust Bank on the 8700 block of E. Shea. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the bank, and passed the bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect is described by police as a black female, approximately 30 years old, between five feet to five feet, two inches tall, weighing around 160 lbs, with black shoulder-length hair. According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses, a red long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants, and sneakers with white socks.

The suspect, police said, fled the bank in an older model four-door sedan driven by a person whose identity is unknown.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police at (480) 312-5000. In addition, anyone with information can leave a tip at Tipsoft, or by calling (480) 321-TIPS (8477)