STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Hiker rescued from South Mountain

A helicopter was called out to rescue a hiker from South Mountain Thursday afternoon. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Posted:Feb 02 2017 05:34PM MST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 05:34PM MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A 50-year-old man was rescued off the South Mountain Thursday afternoon.

Crews were reportedly looking for the man since 10:30 a.m., and officials said the man was on the mountain with his caretaker, when the two became separated. Officials are not sure of the man and his caretaker were hiking or walking.

The 50-year-old was reportedly located at approximately 3:15 p.m., and officials said the man suffered a fall, and had back injuries.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital, in stable condition.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories