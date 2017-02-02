Hiker rescued from South Mountain Arizona News Hiker rescued from South Mountain A 50-year-old man was rescued off the South Mountain Thursday afternoon. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Crews were reportedly looking for the man since 10:30 a.m., and officials said the man was on the mountain with his caretaker, when the two became separated. Officials are not sure of the man and his caretaker were hiking or walking.

The 50-year-old was reportedly located at approximately 3:15 p.m., and officials said the man suffered a fall, and had back injuries.

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital, in stable condition.