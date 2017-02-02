People in or near a riot could face racketeering charges under proposed bill Arizona News People in or near a riot could face racketeering charges under proposed bill State lawmakers are considering a bill that would crack down on those involved in riots.

Under a bill that cleared a Senate committee on Thursday, people who take part in a riot, or those nearby, could face Racketeering charges, and could also have their assets seized.

Republican supporters of the bill said it could help deter violence, and target groups that reportedly pay people to protest.

Democrats, however, called the bill unnecessary, saying current laws are effective.