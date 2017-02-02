Search for missing man's body underway Arizona News Search for missing man's body underway An arrest has been made in the mysterious disappearance of a 25-year-old man. Now, authorities in Pinal County said they are looking for the missing man's body. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

- Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said an arrest has been made, in connection with the disappearance of a 25-year-old man south of the Valley.

As of Thursday, there is still no sign of the man, but social media accounts did leave behind clues about what may have happened to the 25-year-old.

The Pinal County Sheriff''s Office has been tight-lippped about the case, only saying they are looking for the body of Cody Virgin, and the truck of the man who allegedly killed him.

Virgin's family is looking into the possibility that the man was on his way to see someone he met on Facebook, when he vanished. Family members said Virgin always had a smile on his face, and didn't have any enemies.

"He's a special kid," said Virgin's brother, Tony Voigts. "Always positive, happy, smiling. He loved his family."

Virgin's family said the man worked at a Corrections Corporation of America prison near Eloy. They said Virgin just received his commercial driver's license, and was interested in becoming a trucker. Virgin has been missing since Monday night, and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Virgin was murdered, allegedly at the hands of William Daniel Randolph, 26.

Randolph, according to officials, was arrested at work, and is behind bars at the Pinal County Jail in Florence.

"We received information, via a tip, that he may have been involved in the incident somehow, and we were able to put some information together, investigative information together, and we contacted him at his employer," said Captain Tammy Villar with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Virgin's 2013 Dodge Dart, according to officials, was located in the remote Silver Bell Estates area, which is south of Arizona City. Officials said they are still looking for a black Dodge Ram that is battered, along with Virgin's body.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Virgin. To learn more, click here.