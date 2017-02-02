Fountain Hills Church members remember former pastor who was gunned down in Denver Arizona News Fountain Hills Church members remember former pastor who was gunned down in Denver People at one Valley church are remembering a former pastor who was gunned down in Denver, where he was working as a transit officer. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- A man who was shot dead at point blank range in Denver has been identified as a person who once worked in the Valley.

On Thursday, people are remembering 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken's life. Von Lanken once ministered at the Fountain Hills Assembly of God.

"He changed lives," said Rita Havel, who was friends with Von Lanken. "He changed hearts."

Havel said Von Lanken helped guide her, as well as her husband, in their faith. He was a pastor at the church for over a decade.

"He just revealed truth to me from the podium, and that I just appreciate very much," said Havel. "He's special to me in that way."

Von Lanken was working at a light rail station as an armed transit officer, and was helping two women find the right train when the gunman walked up behind him, and shot him in the back of the neck.

At the time, Von Lanken was wearing a security uniform that was similar to uniforms worn by police officers. According to FOX affiliate KDVR in Denver, Von Lanken had worked as contract security officer for RTD (Regional Transportation District) for the last two years.

On Thursday, RTD made a post about Von Lanken, on its Facebook page:

Von Lanken's wife said her husband worked over 60 hours a week to support her, and her twin daughters. According to a GoFundMe page set up for the Von Lanken family, Von Lanken once worked as a police officer in Wisconsin.

FOX affiliate KDVR in Denver identified the suspect in the incident as Joshua Cummings, 37. Officials said the suspect may have been a radicalized Muslim.