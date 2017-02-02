Changes coming to Arizona Driver's License tests Arizona News Changes coming to Arizona Driver's License tests Changes are coming to Driver's License tests in Arizona, that will cover what a driver should do, if they are pulled over by a police officer. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- Big changes are coming to driver's test in the coming weeks, and it involves what one should do, if they are pulled over by a police officer.

The new written test will reportedly quiz prospective drivers about what to do, if an officer pulls a driver over.

"There's a major misalignment between what officers expect, and what citizens expect when they're stopped by police officers," said State Rep. Reginald Bolding. The Democratic state lawmaker represents House District 27, which covers parts of Central and South Phoenix, western Tempe, and portions of Maricopa County south of Ahwatukee and Chandler.

State Rep. Bolding said Arizona does not have, as of now, a driver or officer protocol during a traffic stop, which can pose a danger to both parties concerned.

"One of the major misconceptions that we find is once you're pulled over, you immediately reach into the glove compartment, grab the registration, and have it prepared for the officer," said Rep. Bolding. "But that is not what's being suggested right now, primarily because the officer may have no clue about what you're moving for or grabbing for."

In addition to turning off the radio, the handbook will also offer other tips, like rolling down the window, keeping both hands on the steering wheel, and turning on your dome light.

"I think it's just good common sense," said Ken Crane, President of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. Crane went on to say many drivers could use a refresher about what to do, when they see the red and blue lights.

Along with tips, the handbook will also teach drivers their rights, when interacting with an officer.