Man exposes self to students playing outside elementary school Arizona News Man exposes self to students playing outside elementary school A search in underway for a man who allegedly exposed himself to students at a Valley elementary school. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- A Valley elementary school is on alert, after a man allegedly exposed himself to some students playing outside.

The man reportedly left the area quickly, after he realized he had been spotted, and he is still at large.

The incident took place near the campus grounds of Griffith Elementary School, and Balsz School District had sent out a letter to parents about the incident. Parents said getting the letter was, in their words, quite disturbing.

The incident took place Wednesday. Police said at approximately 11:45 a.m., fourth grade students reported that a man in the area was active inappropriately, and exposed himself. A playground monitor saw the commotion, and the suspect then drove away.

After the incident was reported, police reportedly searched the area, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a baseball hat, white t-shirt, and tan pants. The vehicle was described as a tan Chevrolet Impala in the early 2000's, with circular tail lights and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.